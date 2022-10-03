BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrr- it was a cold start to the day with widespread lows in the 20s and 30s. Expect cooler than normal temperatures to continue into this afternoon, but at least there will be plenty of sunshine, especially across northern areas. Highs today will be in the 50s for most.

High pressure remains in control of our weather through mid-week. This means we’ll see another mostly clear night tonight and additional chances for widespread frost into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will slowly warm through Thursday. This means highs Tuesday will be in the low 60s with mid 60s by Wednesday and a chance to hit 70 in the valleys by Thursday.

Weather remains dry with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky through Thursday. There are still waves of high cloud cover streaming into the area from the remnant low to our south, but much like the weekend, it stays dry.

Our next chances for wet weather arrive Friday with a cold frontal passage. In addition to shower chances, we’ll see temperatures crash into the start of the weekend. Any lingering moisture into Saturday morning could translate to some mountain snow showers. Highs this weekend will only be in the 50s.

There’s plenty of sunny, dry weather to take Max Advantage of this week. Get outside and enjoy it while it’s here! Many spots are approaching peak foliage. It will be a good week to leaf peep.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.