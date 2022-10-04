1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County.

Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria.

They still don’t know where the infections came from.

But the health department says it believes the risk to the general public is low because most healthy people exposed to the bacteria don’t get sick.

Health officials previously said there is no known common source of exposure among the five patients, although all of them spent time in Franklin County during their incubation periods.

Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial pneumonia spread by inhaling droplets of contaminated water. It can be fatal.

Signs and symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever. Most people get sick within 10 days of exposure, though the incubation period can be as long as 14 days.

Click here for more about Legionnaires’ disease from the Vermont Department of Health.

