Parents charged with manslaughter, child cruelty in baby’s death

Two people are facing charges after their child’s death this past spring in Central Vermont. - File photo(Canva)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are facing charges after their baby’s death this past spring in Central Vermont.

Barre Town Police say on the morning of May 3, they responded to a home for an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing.

The child, who was about 7 months old, died.

An investigation revealed that drug paraphernalia got lodged in the baby’s airway, and the cause of death was ruled acute mixed drug intoxication.

Now, the baby’s parents, Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, both of Barre Town, face charges of involuntary manslaughter and child cruelty with death resulting. They both pleaded not guilty at their arraignments on Monday.

