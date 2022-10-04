Burlington Fire Department hiring for new hybrid job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you want to get your foot in the door to land a career in public safety, the Burlington Fire Department is hiring for a new position.

The department is trying out a new role, it’s an emergency communications specialist and firefighter.

The idea covers two needs for the department: dispatchers and firefighters.

For the first six months of the job, you will work specifically in fire dispatch for the department, honing in those skills. Then, at the end of six months, as long as you have gained the needed certifications, you will enter into fire training for the department.

Burlington Deputy Fire Chief Michael LaChance says this is an entry-level position and can help them keep their department staffed.

“Currently, the dispatch center, just like the police department, just like the fire department are having a hard time staffing. This is a way of getting all those systems staffed in a way that we have never done it before,” LaChance said.

The department says they are in need of dispatchers while they wait for a regional dispatch system to come online. That is expected in about a year.

Applications for this position close on Friday of this week. Click here for more information.

