COVID mobile vaccination clinics, home visits resume in NH

FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. U.S. health officials say 4.4 million Americans have rolled up their sleeves for the updated COVID-19 booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday as public health experts bemoaned President Joe Biden’s recent remark that “the pandemic is over.”(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has resumed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and a home-based vaccination program.

“As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,” Patricia Tilley, the state’s director of Public Health Services, said in a statement Tuesday.

Three mobile vaccination vans are available to provide free COVID-19 vaccine, both primary series and update booster doses. Public and private clinics will be available statewide.

The home-based program visits any part of the state to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.

The programs are funded through the American Rescue Plan and will run through March 2023.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Claremont to conduct mobile vaccination clinics and Homebased Vaccination Program.

To schedule a mobile vaccination clinic, go to https://www.on-sitemedservices.com/van or call (603) 826-6500.

To make an appointment for a home-based COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose, go to https://www.on-sitemedservices.com/vaccine or call (603) 826-6500.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Burlington Police say a 40-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected long weekend due to a staffing...
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs...
2 Vt. students suffer medical emergencies possibly related to fentanyl-laced drugs

Latest News

A Los Angeles biotech investor has pleaded not guilty in a transcontinental murder-for-hire...
Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Two people are facing charges after their child’s death this past spring in Central Vermont. -...
Parents charged with manslaughter, child cruelty in baby’s death
map
Parents charged with manslaughter, child cruelty in baby’s death
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb....
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York