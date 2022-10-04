Have a taste for fall? Check out these sweet seasonal treats

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From apple picking to a trip through the corn maze or a stroll through the pumpkin patch, there’s a lot to love about fall in Vermont. That includes the sweet treats, like the ones our Elissa Borden found at Yates Family Orchard in Monkton.

Apple picking is definitely the draw at the Yates Family Orchard. What makes this place extra sweet is the snacks they have on hand: hot apple cider doughnuts and creemees.

This story originally began as a poll to see if people prefer apple cider doughnuts or maple creemees for a sweet Vermont treat. But we learned people don’t have to choose.

Tucked up on Monkton Ridge, the Yates Family Orchard gets a lot of foot traffic this time of year.

“We have definitely seen in the last week as the Green Mountains are really starting to come into their own and we are as well, leaf peepers coming out,” said Jessika Yates of the Yates Family Orchard.

With 28 varieties of apples, there’s no shortage of fruit here. What’s more, they ripen at different points from July through late October.

“So what’s really neat is when you come and pick apples here, you could come every single week and you’re going to find different apples available,” Yates said.

But the icing on the cake-- or the creemee on the doughnut--- is the byproducts of these apples.

“We decided early this morning that today was the perfect day to go out into the countryside of Vermont, before the hoards of tourists,” said Birgit Bozek of Burlington.

With apples in hand, the Bozeks are planning to make some apple strudel and a whole lot of pie.

But they didn’t need to wait for some hot, appley goodness.

“We have bought six apple cider doughnuts and we have a hot cup of coffee,” Bozek said. “Does life get any better?”

Actually, it does. At Yates Family Orchard, they’ve trademarked the Dreamee.

“One night, we were just eating doughnuts and creemees and put them together, and said, ‘Donut? Creemee? Do... Dreamee,’” Yates said.

The Yates say people come from far and wide for the Dreamee, including Hawaii this season. A group of 10 hoofed it here from Texas for the tasty treat.

But locals know the sweet snack all too well.

“I came here a few weeks ago with a friend, and I had to come back because it’s the best doughnut I’ve ever had,” Rebekah Cook said.

Cook came just to eat the Dreamee on this day and we witnessed her first time ever having a maple creemeee.

“Delicious, and there’s also the cider creemee. Equally delicious,” she said.

Sylvie Vidrine from Hinesburg is a repeat customer, too.

“I like the ice cream mixed with the doughnut, I mean it’s a good combination of yumminess,” Vidrine said.

What’s more, she opted for the Dreamee for lunch.

“It’s like this crunchy doughnut and smooth ice cream and it’s a lovely lunch, but I’m going to need salad for dinner,” Vidrine said.

“I think it’s two great things on its own, but when you put them together and you put the different textures of it, folks really enjoy it,” Yates said.

The Yates Family Orchard also came up with the cider creemee this year. They say it took a lot of workshopping but they’ve finally nailed it. I can attest to that.

