H.S. scores and highlights for Monday, October 3rd
Soccer and field hockey action
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER
Colchester 3, St. Johnsbury 2
Montpelier 8, GMVS 0
Richford 5, Craftsbury 1
Vergennes 7, Milton 0
White River Valley 2, Sharon 0
Long Trail 8, Bellows Falls 1
Danville 3, Blue Mountain 1
Mt. Mansfield 1, Essex 0
Burr and Burton 3, Troy (NY) 0
GIRLS SOCCER
West Rutland 4, Poultney 3
North Country 5, Thetford 0
CVU 5, St. Johnsbury 0
Proctor 5, Long Trail 0
Stowe 3, Peoples 2
Brattleboro 2, Woodstock 0
Spaulding 3, Randolph 0
Fair Haven 9, Hartford 1
Mt. Mansfield 1, Essex 0
Rutland 4, Mt. Anthony 1
FIELD HOCKEY
South Burlington 2, CVU 0
Rice 3, Burlington 0
Burr and Burton 7, Brattleboro 0
Rutland 3, Springfield 0
Spaulding 5, Stowe 1
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.