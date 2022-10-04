H.S. scores and highlights for Monday, October 3rd

Soccer and field hockey action
Soccer and field hockey action
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOYS SOCCER

Colchester 3, St. Johnsbury 2

Montpelier 8, GMVS 0

Richford 5, Craftsbury 1

Vergennes 7, Milton 0

White River Valley 2, Sharon 0

Long Trail 8, Bellows Falls 1

Danville 3, Blue Mountain 1

Mt. Mansfield 1, Essex 0

Burr and Burton 3, Troy (NY) 0

GIRLS SOCCER

West Rutland 4, Poultney 3

North Country 5, Thetford 0

CVU 5, St. Johnsbury 0

Proctor 5, Long Trail 0

Stowe 3, Peoples 2

Brattleboro 2, Woodstock 0

Spaulding 3, Randolph 0

Fair Haven 9, Hartford 1

Mt. Mansfield 1, Essex 0

Rutland 4, Mt. Anthony 1

FIELD HOCKEY

South Burlington 2, CVU 0

Rice 3, Burlington 0

Burr and Burton 7, Brattleboro 0

Rutland 3, Springfield 0

Spaulding 5, Stowe 1

