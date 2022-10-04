Newport man dies in motorcycle crash

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

Vermont State Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to the crash at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mills Road in the town of Newport.

Police say 81 year old Howard Collins was driving south and slowed down to take a left turn on Collins Mills Road. A motorcyclist headed north saw Collins turning ahead and was unable to stop, crashing into Collins’ car. The biker was identified as 20 year old Jordan Carpenter, of Newport.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collins was not injured.

