Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc

A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc.
A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc.

The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%.

The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of error is 3%. Click here for the full results.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Burlington Police say a 40-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs...
2 Vt. students suffer medical emergencies possibly related to fentanyl-laced drugs

Latest News

At Yates Family Orchard, they've trademarked the Dreamee.
Have a taste for fall? Check out these sweet seasonal treats
Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide...
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast