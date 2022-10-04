Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc.
The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%.
The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of error is 3%. Click here for the full results.
