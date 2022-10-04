Poll: New Hampshire’s Hassan leading challenger Bolduc

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A new poll shows New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan leading challenger Don Bolduc.

The latest poll by Data for Progress has the Democratic incumbent leading Republican Bolduc 50% to 43%.

The poll was done Sept. 23-30 and surveyed 1,147 likely New Hampshire voters. The margin of error is 3%. Click here for the full results.

