Red Cross volunteer from NH 1 of many helping with Hurricane Ian recovery

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When it comes to disasters, George Sykes has seen a lot as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. That includes storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and Haiti. Now, the Lebanon, New Hampshire, resident is on a new mission in Florida. He arrived there late Saturday night.

“We leave for work before seven in the morning and we get back at like eight o’clock at night,” he said.

Sykes is currently in the Naples area going house to house assessing the damage. He says hundreds of homes in that area alone have been ravaged by high water.

“There are pockets of what we call major damage, everything from washing machines to couches to carpeting all piled on the street,” Sykes said.

The state rep from Grafton County is one of 1,500 Red Cross volunteers currently on the ground in Florida, including four from Vermont. Part of his job is to connect victims with Red Cross Services.

“I might call it a disbelief, obviously shock. But they are coping,” Sykes said. “I talk to people and they understand something bad has happened to them but they are doing as well as they can.”

Shelters have been set up for those who are now homeless and Red Cross officials say they have already handed out 200,000 meals.

Sykes has seen this type of disaster in the past but he’s reluctant to compare them.

“That person who is standing in front of you who has had a disaster befall them. And for them, it’s as worst as it could be,” he said.

Red Cross services will also be available to the volunteers like Sykes when he returns home to help process all the destruction he’s seen.

“People often say to me, why did you come from New Hampshire all the way to Florida? And I say, ‘Well, you know, someday I am going to need some help in New Hampshire,’” he said.

Sykes will be in Florida until at least mid-October. However, officials say the full impact of the storm will likely take months, if not years, to recover from.

The Red Cross is looking for more volunteers, monetary donations and blood to help people hurt in the storm. They’re in need of O-negative but will take any blood donation.

Click here to learn more about volunteering with the American Red Cross.

Click here to donate to Red Cross disaster recovery efforts or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

