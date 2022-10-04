Schools need subs as open positions and sickness cause teacher shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID and other illnesses are circulating in Vermont classrooms, sending teachers home. Since positions are already open in Vermont’s schools, districts are scrambling to fill classrooms.

Spaulding High School is expected to be back open Tuesday after closing Monday because of staffing shortages due to sickness.

While the North Country Supervisory Union and Slate Valley Unified Union School District haven’t had any school closures, they have had to move things around to accommodate teacher gaps.

Since the year began, the North Country Supervisory Union has had around 36 staff cases and around 70 student cases of COVID.

“This year is definitely less. But see the thing that has exacerbated the problem for us right now is that we have currently several positions that are still open, so about 25 teaching positions that are still open in,” said Elaine Collins, the North Country Supervisory Union superintendent. “Approximately 20 support staff.”

Collins notes that closures haven’t happened this year, but the district is still looking for at least half a dozen permanent substitutes.

“The trouble is if even if you hire one permanent sub, you’re going to likely require more than one substitute. If you have COVID, that’s going through your ranks,” said Collins.

Collins says this year other staff members have already had to step up when needed. She says last Friday in one of their smaller schools, the principal filled in for a classroom where the teacher and paraeducator were both absent.

On the other side of the state, Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen Farrell says their COVID and other sickness levels are more consistent with fall 2019 levels. They also have not had a closure this year.

“It seems like the impact of illness is less of a challenge,” said Olsen Farrell. “And it’s more about people and just not having enough staff and so and that’s something that we, you know, don’t really see an end in sight to, at least for this school year.”

In one small school, Olsen Farrell says 38% of their students were absent last week because of a mix of illnesses including COVID and the flu. She says if 50% of students are out, it’s not counted as a school day.

She says they’re seeing around 20 staff absences a day in the district, which she says is typical for their size and the time of year. But she says only about half of those positions are covered on a daily basis, also calling on people in other duties to fill in.

“Typically when we get into late winter, early spring, we might have 60 to 70 staff members absent a day. Especially this was especially true through COVID as well and right now for only getting 50% coverage for substitutes with 20 people absent it is worrisome in terms of being able to open school and keep schools open,” said Olsen Farrell.

Olsen Farrell says they’d benefit from at least 20 more substitutes to feel better about their situation.

“We’ve always talked about there not being enough substitutes, however, this year is much more dramatic, at least in our district,” she said.

Newsletter 802Ed, which tracks staffing levels across the state, reports there are more than 500 substitute openings. That’s a number that’s been fairly steady the past month, indicating that not many are being filled.

WCAX News reached out to every school district asking about sickness and staffing levels this year compared to last. Only 11 districts responded.

They all either said COVID and other sickness levels were better than last year, or that there were very few interruptions due to sickness.

However, six report that staffing and finding substitutes continue to be a challenge.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.