Sen. Leahy travels Vermont Tuesday for two programs

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Patrick Leahy will be traveling Vermont Tuesday to highlight two different programs.

First, he’ll be in Duxbury at the Crossett Brook Middle School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There he’ll be speaking to the middle school students and kids from the Harwood Union High School about the Farm to School program. This program provides students with access to local foods.

Then from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., he’ll be in Waterbury to be honored by advocates against domestic and sexual violence.

Organizers say Leahy, D-Vermont, successfully supported efforts to strengthen the Violence Against Women Act and the Victims of Crime Act.

