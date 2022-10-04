Sen. Leahy travels Vermont Tuesday for two programs

Senator Patrick Leahy will be traveling Vermont Tuesday to highlight two different programs.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Patrick Leahy will be traveling Vermont Tuesday to highlight two different programs.

First, he’ll be in Duxbury at the Crossett Brook Middle School from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There he’ll be speaking to the middle school students and kids from the Harwood Union High School about the Farm to School program. This program provides students with access to local foods.

Then from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., he’ll be in Waterbury to be honored by advocates against domestic and sexual violence.

Organizers say Leahy, D-Vermont, successfully supported efforts to strengthen the Violence Against Women Act and the Victims of Crime Act.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

