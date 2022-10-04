Siegel lays out vision to alleviate Vermont housing shortage

Brenda Siegel
Brenda Siegel(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Democratic candidate for governor is laying out her vision of how to tackle Vermont’s housing shortage.

Brenda Siegel is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

If elected, Siegel says she would set up a housing task force to quantify Vermont’s housing supply and the current demand.

Siegel also says she’d earmark money for emergency and short-term housing, scaling up pods similar to those in Burlington and filling empty dorm rooms on college campuses.

She also says she would make investments in long-term and permanent housing.

“This isn’t just about homelessness and our rental assistance, this is every community at almost every income level across the state,” Siegel said.

Siegel says she would also introduce a “housing bill of rights” and regulations on short-term rentals.

Gov. Phil Scott points to a recent $250 million investment in housing which is being built right now. Scott also says Act 250 and local zoning reforms are needed.

