‘Star Trek’-inspired sausages a hit with kids

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re continuing a week of “Star Trek”-themed cooking with a kid-friendly snack!

Vermont author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel wrote “The Star Trek Cookbook” and she’s sharing an out-of-this-world appetizer.

She showed our Cat Viglienzoni how to make Denobulan sausages. Watch the video to see.

DENOBULAN SAUSAGES:

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 35 to 40 minutes

Makes: 3 to 6 servings, depending on portions

Pairs well with: a spicy relish; sharp cheese

Diplomatic plating: Although they have a striking appearance on their own, several of these sausages can be arranged in a concentric pattern on a large appetizer spread, alternating with cheese, various condiments, and other snacks.

INGREDIENTS:

6 hot dogs

¼ cup raspberry jam

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon Thai red curry paste

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set a wire rack on top of the sheet.

2. On a cutting board, working with one at a time, slice each hot dog crosswise every ½ inch, cutting almost all the way through, leaving a small amount uncut (a good trick is to use bamboo skewers placed on either side of the hot dog to keep the knife from cutting all the way through).

3. Place the sliced hot dogs on the prepared baking sheet and curl each into a round shape—don’t worry if they’re not completely coiling, as they will do so during cooking.

4. In a small bowl, combine the jam, honey, curry paste, and soy sauce to make a glaze. Brush about half the glaze evenly over the hot dogs.

5. Bake the hot dogs until curled and crispy on the edges, 35 to 40 minutes. At the halfway mark, brush the remaining glaze onto the hot dogs, making sure to get as much as possible in the slices.

