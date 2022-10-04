State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’

By Kiana Burks
Oct. 4, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’

The goal is to bring together entities from both sides of the border to share best practices, encourage innovation and increase trade.

Organizers say that they want to show the Canadian businesses looking to expand into the U.S. market what Vermont has to offer.

Vt. Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle says welcoming more Canadian businesses to the state will boost state and local economies and ease the strain on the job market.

“I know that a lot of people are worried about having enough workers to fill jobs. But the more we can bring really good jobs to our state, the more we will attract families and they bring their friends... The more we can bring the Canadian companies to Vermont, we will grow,” Kurrle said.

The event was funded by the state trade expansion program that’s run by the Small Business Administration.

