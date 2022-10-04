UVM introduces new School of the Arts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont has created a new School of the Arts.

The College of Arts and Sciences makes up the largest portion of students at UVM, and within that college, the university has created a new School for the Arts to bring together programs in music, theater, dance, art and several other areas.

Kelly Di Dio is the new school’s executive director. She spoke with our Darren Perron about what’s planned for the new school and what students can expect. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

