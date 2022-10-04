Vermont’s Teacher of the Year takes you inside her active classrooms

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Robyn Newton is Vermont’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Her office changes every day, but she’s the physical education teacher for the Vergennes Union Elementary School.

“We ski, we ice skate, we play tennis, we learn pickleball, we learn Frisbee; golf. Yeah, we swim,” said Newton.

Newton has worked at the school for 28 years. She’s also the school’s only crossing guard and is the staff wellness coordinator.

“It’s the best age group in the world. I mean, sometimes they make me feel like a rock star,” said Newton.

She says during her 28 years, the biggest shift she’s seen is the mentality surrounding physical education. She says it’s not just seasonal sports, it’s a space to educate young brains on the mind and body and how they work together.

“I try to give them a lot of unique things that they can go back and do with their families at home on the weekends and then hopefully find passions that they continue on for forever,” said Newton.

Newton has brought a lot of innovative ideas to the gym and beyond. She’s the mastermind of a schoolwide Olympics competition every other year. And she does action-based learning, where kindergarteners play different academic games while staffers are there to help, but also to observe student development.

It’s no secret the pandemic changed the way physical education is executed.

“I don’t think they lost their skills in their activities. But learning how to work together was a little bit more challenging,” said Newton.

In 2021, they spent most of their physical education classes outside no matter the weather, and this year, they’re back to a somewhat normal physical education experience. Now, she’s helping students reorient to teamwork and team-building activities.

The Vermont Teacher of the Year is the state’s candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award. Newton will represent Vermont next spring for the National Teacher of the Year program, typically held in Washington, D.C.

