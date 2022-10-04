Water debacle leads to residents asking for transparency

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Richmond Water Commission is in some hot water after failing to notice major changes to the town’s fluoride level nearly four years ago.

The changes made to the fluoride level were done by Richmond water superintendent, Kendall Chamberlin, without any notice to town officials or residents. He did not return our request for comment about his motive for doing this.

However, the Department of Health’s Director of Oral Health Robin Miller says the low fluoride levels do not pose a health risk, but people are also missing out on benefits.

“Richmond has been under the optimal range, as we know now, for quite some time,” Miller told Channel 3. She’s the one who notified Richmond Town Manager Joshua Arneson in June. The fluoride average for the town is currently sitting at 0.3. “We recommend .7 parts per million for fluoride per water and there is an optimal range of .6-1.0,” Miller explained.

At Monday’s water commission meeting, Arneson said he wasn’t aware the fluoride numbers were low. “I was told these are numbers we report to the state, we monitor on a daily basis,” He said. “They go to the state every month. I asked if these numbers were where they needed to be; I was told ‘yes’ they were.”

Richmond is one of 29 communities taking part in the state fluoride program, receiving funding from the Department of Health. The Department of Health spends roughly $125,000 each year on staff, testing, and equipment to keep the program going.

“Fluoride is beneficial to developing teeth when kids are young and their teeth are developing,” Miller said. “It also helps them develop into their mouth very strong. It’s also incorporated into our saliva.”

The situation has raised concerns from community members, not so much about health, but oversight and transparency in town departments “I feel strongly that move to do that and not be transparent to the citizens of the town does not leave me with a good feeling about Kendall’s decision making process,” said Penny Rand, a Richmond resident.

“Making a decision to go below a state minimum with fluoridation, should’ve been a policy change he brought to the water and wastewater commission, the selectboard, and town,” Katie Mather, a Richmond resident. “As an expert, he could’ve argued his point and allowed the town to consider if we wanted to break with state standards.”

Others defended chamberlain, saying he’s always done what’s best for the community. Chamberlin himself also chimed in. “Believe me when I say, I have always only had good intentions. Based on misunderstanding, I will make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Chamberlin said.

“Kendall’s just trying to protect you from toxic chemicals in your water,” said Richmond resident Erik Bailey.

Chamberlin’s fate with the town is yet to be determined. However, the commission did decide to opt back into the fluoride program, which they’ve been part of since 1983. “Moving forward, when an operator is sending in a monthly report outside of the optimal range, we’re going to reach out to the water operator and their supervisor-- not just the water operator,” Miller explained.

In addition to conversations about transparency and the fluoride program, the Water Commission also held an executive session for the evaluation of an employee. No one was able to confirm it was about Chamberlin and the commission did not reconvene for any decisions.

