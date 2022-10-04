Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death

Judge said she didn’t stop, even though customers were overdosing
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for...
Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics, including pure or uncut fentanyl.(Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death.

Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics, including pure or uncut fentanyl.

Investigators said Irby had to revive several customers that overdosed on the fentanyl she was distributing.

She sold a fatal batch of fentanyl to Dakota Finchman, 27, on May 23, 2019, authorities said.

Irby was initially charged with second-degree murder, but she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine; and distribution of heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, meth, and buprenorphine.

As part of her plea deal, Irby admitted to knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl to Fincham, and that the drugs she supplied caused his death.

The judge said he found it “particularly troubling” that she continued to sell fentanyl after Fincham’s death.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Burlington Police say a 40-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected long weekend due to a staffing...
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs...
2 Vt. students suffer medical emergencies possibly related to fentanyl-laced drugs

Latest News

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb....
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
Rachael Rollins, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, describes what led to the...
No evidence of explosion seen, prosecutor says
Authorities said the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University has been...
University employee charged in campus bomb hoax