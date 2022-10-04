Woodstock officer won’t face charges in officer-involved shooting

A Woodstock Police officer will not face any charges for using deadly force when he shot at a...
A Woodstock Police officer will not face any charges for using deadly force when he shot at a man in June. The man was not hit by those shots. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Woodstock Police officer will not face any charges for using deadly force when he shot at a man in June. The man was not hit by those shots.

The Attorney General’s Office and a state’s attorney both concluded that Woodstock Police Sgt. Joseph Swanson had reason to believe that he and others around him were in danger on June 14, before he fired his weapon.

Investigators say Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock, came out of the house and fired a pistol at Swanson as the officer tried to help a man who had allegedly been shot by Wilson.

Jay Wilson
Jay Wilson(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Authorities say Swanson was grazed by one of the bullets and returned fire.

Wilson was not hit by Swanson’s shots, but police later found Wilson dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Wilson had shot and killed Dieter Seier, 67, of Cornish, New Hampshire, who was a friend of his mother.

Related Stories:

Autopsy: Woodstock suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Dispute between mother and son led to gunfire, deaths in Woodstock, police say

Police: Suspect in fatal Woodstock shooting took his own life

Police negotiate with Woodstock shooting suspect late Tuesday night

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
Police say a man was fatally shot at a motel in South Burlington Sunday night.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Burlington Police say a 40-year-old man was found dead on Sunday evening.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected long weekend due to a staffing...
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs...
2 Vt. students suffer medical emergencies possibly related to fentanyl-laced drugs

Latest News

A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb....
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
COVID mobile vaccination clinics, home visits resume in NH
A Los Angeles biotech investor has pleaded not guilty in a transcontinental murder-for-hire...
Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Two people are facing charges after their child’s death this past spring in Central Vermont. -...
Parents charged with manslaughter, child cruelty in baby’s death