Woodstock officer won’t face charges in officer-involved shooting

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Woodstock Police officer will not face any charges for using deadly force when he shot at a man in June. The man was not hit by those shots.

The Attorney General’s Office and a state’s attorney both concluded that Woodstock Police Sgt. Joseph Swanson had reason to believe that he and others around him were in danger on June 14, before he fired his weapon.

Investigators say Jay Wilson, 45, of Woodstock, came out of the house and fired a pistol at Swanson as the officer tried to help a man who had allegedly been shot by Wilson.

Jay Wilson (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Authorities say Swanson was grazed by one of the bullets and returned fire.

Wilson was not hit by Swanson’s shots, but police later found Wilson dead inside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Wilson had shot and killed Dieter Seier, 67, of Cornish, New Hampshire, who was a friend of his mother.

