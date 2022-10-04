Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be another cool start on Wednesday morning, but not quite as cold as it has been, and we’ll be looking at a warm up on the way for the next few days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which has been mainly stationary over the past few days, will start to drift east off the Mid Atlantic coast on Wednesday. We’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds, with skies becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Skies will be clear on Wednesday night with plenty of sunshine set for Thursday. Morning lows will begin the day in the upper 30s and low 40s, but with partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures should warm up to make it the warmest day of the week, with highs heading into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds thicken up on Thursday night with a few showers headed our way for Friday. Temperatures will turn colder behind the front as we get into the start of the weekend. We’ll see a big difference in temperature for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s with partly sunny skies.

Overall, the weather is looking very nice for the Fall foliage through the upcoming weekend. Colors will be near-peak to peak with generally dry conditions. Temperatures will be a little chilly over the weekend and below normal temperatures will continue into early next week. Skies remain partly sunny for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

