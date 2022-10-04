Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! We’re still seeing waves of mid to high clouds on the edge of the remnant low to our south pivot into the area. The extra clouds helped keep temperatures from falling as sharply this morning as they did yesterday morning across the southern two thirds of the state. Northern areas still started chilly.

Temperatures this afternoon will be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the low 60s for many. The warming trend continues through Thursday. We’ll continue to add on a couple degrees to our highs each day between now and then. By Thursday, some of us could see highs in the low 70s.

Today will feature more clouds than yesterday. Expect a partly cloudy sky across northern areas with more clouds to the south. We stay partly cloudy overnight. The overall weather pattern remains very similar into Wednesday. It should be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Our next chance for showers arrives Friday as a cold front sweeps through the area into the weekend. Temperatures this weekend will be notably cooler with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Overall this weather is near perfect for fall foliage. Get out and take Max Advantage of it if you can!

