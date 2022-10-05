Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council

Ali House has resigned from the Burlington City Council.
(WCAX)
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Burlington city official is stepping down from their role.

Effective Wednesday, Ali House will no longer be a city councilor for Ward 8.

House says several serious situations have made it hard to carry out her council duties and her mental health has been impacted.

House is the second Progressive in three weeks to resign from the City Council. Jack Hanson resigned in September.

Hanson’s seat is up for a special election in December, but because House resigned after Oct. 1, her seat will not be filled until Town Meeting Day.

