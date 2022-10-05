Boil-water notice in part of Grand Isle

A boil-water notice has been issued for part of Grand Isle.
A boil-water notice has been issued for part of Grand Isle.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil-water notice has been issued for part of Grand Isle.

The Grand Isle Consolidated Water District says the affected areas are the west side of Bell Hill Road and West Shore Road down to Eagle Camp.

They advise people who live in that area not to drink the water without boiling it first.

They expect the issue will be fixed in a couple of days.

