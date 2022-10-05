Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and advocates are reminding women to get screened. And a state program is helping those trying to navigate Vermont’s health care system.

Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. According to the CDC, one out every eight women will be diagnosed with the disease. But despite the high risk, many forgo getting tested due to a variety of reasons.

“I’m not as good as I should be. I’ve gone about every five years or so, I haven’t done it annually,” Andria Haley said.

The American Cancer Society recommends women over 45 get a mammogram every year because the test can detect cancer even before a person starts showing symptoms. Experts say timing is everything when it comes to treatment.

“Mammograms really can improve your chances of recovery by catching the cancer early when treatment works best,” said Justin Pentenrieder, the program manager at You First.

That’s where You First steps in. You First is a free breast and cervical cancer screening program for Vermont women and anyone with breasts or a cervix. The program covers the cost of breast and cervical cancer screening, diagnostic follow-ups and helps Vermonters navigate the complicated health care system.

“They’re worried about, you know, the costs associated with screening and or maybe don’t fully understand the system,” Pentenrieder said.

To be eligible, you have to live in Vermont, be at least 21 years old and meet their income guidelines.

“So, for an individual, for example, that’s around $34,000 per year or around $70,000 per year of household income for a family of four,” Pentenrieder explained.

Program leaders say it’s more important now than ever that people make their health a priority, especially as we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

“People know about breast cancer, but people are putting off screening and we saw that during the pandemic. We know a lot of people are behind on their screening. So getting the word out to you know, talk to your doctor to make a plan to get screened is now more important than ever,” Pentenrieder said.

Women I spoke with agree.

“I actually have a medical condition myself where the chances of me having breast cancer are higher. I’ve been getting screened since I was a kid. I think it’s very important to talk about it because a lot of people not only do they pass away because of it but a lot of people also have to go through a lot of daily struggles,” Cassandra Granata said.

Breast cancer specialists say what’s most important is to know your risks, talk to your doctor, get screened and stay vigilant about your health, not just through October but all the time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.