Burlington roundabout almost ready; what drivers need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Shelburne Road roundabout in Burlington will wrap up in just a few weeks, finally opening it up to drivers after 12 years of planning, designing and coordinating.

This week, curbs are being finished and in the next couple of weeks pavement will be put down and pavement markings will be installed. Then it will open for business ahead of schedule, thanks to a busy winter construction season.

“We came out ahead of schedule so it’s fantastic for us and it’s fantastic for the users. Just trying to get this intersection open for everybody as soon as possible will just make the whole area safer,” said Michael LaCroix, the project manager.

The project aims to reduce crashes at the five-way intersection and make it safer for bicyclists and pedestrians, and reduce the speed of traffic.

“Slow down, number one, slow down,” LaCroix said.

Vermont doesn’t have an abundance of roundabouts and LaCroix says it can take time for drivers to get used to the traffic pattern. VTrans made a video about this project.

Once the roundabout is open people should first slow down as they approach the intersection. Then, they need to look out for pedestrians and bicyclists before entering the roundabout and always yield to them. Once at the entrance, drivers should look to their left and enter if no traffic is coming. While in the roundabout, circle until you reach your exit, then look out for pedestrians before exiting.

VTrans hopes that even if there is an accident it will only be a fender-bender because of the reduced speeds.

Down in Montpelier, there’s a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. routes 2 and 302 that’s been there for a number of years.

It’s located right next to McGee Ford of Montpelier. Toad Spaulding, who’s been working at the dealership for nearly 50 years, remembers when they installed it and says it’s been really positive for traffic in an area he says used to be difficult to navigate.

“It flows a lot better, it’s a lot quicker. There are some parts of the day when you still have a few backups, but the main thing with a roundabout-- you do not stop in the middle of a roundabout, you just keep moving,” Spaulding said.

VTrans also wants people to know that if they are entering or in the roundabout and an emergency vehicle comes up behind them to just continue through the roundabout and after exiting, then pull aside. Do not pull over in the roundabout.

People also might see some work going on here next year, but that will just be some cosmetic work on the intersection.

