Business owners manage hurdles for green boost while leaves turn red

Foliage season is a big deal in the Mad River Valley as it can also set the tone for what the ski season will bring.
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAD RIVER VALLEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Foliage season is a big deal in the Mad River Valley as it can also set the tone for what the ski season will bring. Business owners say they’re learned to manage hurdles, like staffing shortages, to have a successful season.

With foliage on the verge of peaking, local businesses like Village Grocery in Waitsfield are gearing up for a pre pandemic level tourist wave.

“I expect this to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for us,” said Troy Kingsbury, with the Village Grocery.

Kingsbury says they’re finally feeling steady and well-staffed after a crazy few business years that at one point involved skeleton crew and hard to find products.

“I think you’re just going to be have to be really creative and have to roll with things as they come in and present themselves,” said Kingsbury.

Getting used to getting creative is something some Mad River Valley businesses are very familiar with.

Charlie Menard with Canteen Creemee in Waitsfield says a lot of his staff and business dwindle during this time of year. To help, he says he enjoys hosting international students who become part of the community and his workforce. But staffing shortages persist, he says they’ll be cutting hours as they head into the foliage season.

“The biggest challenge is really just trying to stay open the the important hours, you know, and, and hope that it’s enough hours so that our customers can find us at the right time,” said Menard.

Down route 100 in Warren, Tracy Kelly manages both the Warren General Store and The Pitcher Inn.

“We are completely full,” said Kelly.

Kelly says both locations are meeting the demand of the popular season, but could use extra staff in both locations. She says they have more seasonal help at the Inn now than they ever had before, who help in the general store too.

“I really have been proud of the people that got here for working next door, we have that, that duck theory where on the surface of the water, it’s very calm but underneath we’re crazy, crazy paddling,” said Kelly.

With all the twists and turns the pandemic has created for businesses, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eric Friedman says he’s been impressed with the way they’ve maintained success.

“Everything’s intertwined with the housing issues, and inflation and things like that. But everyone’s working to make it happen. And that’s what’s so great about from every community is that we really do come together,” said Friedman.

