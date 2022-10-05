Champlain Water District honored for best tasting drinking water

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How does your tap water taste? If you’re in Chittenden County, you could be sipping some award-winning H20.

The Champlain Water District was voted Best Tasting Drinking Water in September at the New England Water Works Conference. It’s the very same water most residents in Chittenden County have flowing from their tap. About 83,000 customers throughout the county drink the water, though it does exclude Burlington.

“We’ve got a very strong source and a very high quality and efficient treatment system here at the plant,” said Nathan Pion of the Champlain Water District.

There’s a lot that goes into making sure that H20 is top-notch.

“Clear, no turbidity. It doesn’t have any smell or odor to it, like a high chlorine taste. And it’s no hardness, not what you would see in other supplies like wells or something that has some hardness to it,” Pion said.

Nathan Pion and Travis Sheldon took us inside the Champlain Water District treatment plant for a look behind the scenes.

They say there’s not just one thing that makes the water so good but they do credit the source, Lake Champlain.

“It is definitely a cumulative effect. We are very lucky to have a great source out in Shelburne Bay. And we employ a very multi-barriered approach and each step is very crucial to the end product,” Sheldon said.

The water is pulled from Shelburne Bay in an intake about 75 feet underwater. It’s pumped to the water treatment facility in South Burlington, where it goes through a pre-oxidation process to help with taste and odor, and then through absorption clarifiers. From there, it finds its way into one of eight filters.

“They are deep-bed, mixed-media filters. It’s one of the barriers that we use to filter out the water before it makes it out to the tap,” Sheldon said.

The 12-foot deep pools are filled with minerals like anthracite, gravel and granite to clean out particulates.

“From there it goes into the chlorine contact tank that’s behind me, where it meets its primary disinfection time and then it proceeds out into the distribution system,” Pion explained.

While the water does taste good, it’s all about making sure it’s safe, too.

The Champlain Water District has won 23 consecutive Excellence in Drinking Water Awards from the Partnership for Safe Water, that’s every single year since the award began.

“We have a lot of dedicated people working here who take pride in what they do and recognize the importance of it. It feels good to be recognized for that,” Sheldon said.

They say recognition like this is great for morale.

“Yeah, it’s great recognition. We greatly appreciate being recoginized by our peers to have the best tasting water in New England. But it’s a great recognition for us, the employees, our customers, to showcase all the efforts that are being put in to provide high-quality drinking water,” Pion said.

The Champlain Water District hopes to take home the trophy for best drinking water at a conference in Toronto next summer where water providers from the U.S. and Canada will face off.

The Champlain Water District provides 9.7 million gallons of water per day to homes and businesses. The biggest user is GlobalFoundries in Essex Junction.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.