Coroner: Man attempting to do handstand falls from hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian

Myrtle Beach officials say a man died after falling off a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say a man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from a 15th-floor balcony at the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

WMBF reports Hope was from Akron, Ohio. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

According to the Associated Press, Hurricane Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina, on Sept. 30. It washed away parts of four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach.

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)

Copyright 2022 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It...
Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose
Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington
Velma's LGBTQ+ identity has been confirmed with the new "Scooby-Doo" movie.
HBO’s ‘Scooby Doo’ movie confirms Velma’s LGBTQ+ identity
Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river