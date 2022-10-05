Craftsbury cross country’s strength in numbers

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Once Craftsbury Academy gets out for the day, it’s mostly quiet.

But on a fall afternoon, you’ll see the cross country team. Fourteen high school students make up the group that has won back-to-back boys’ state titles, and made history last fall as the first-ever D3 school to make it to the New England regional.

“Oh, it was just great. You should have heard it when our coach announced we had gotten into New Englands, it was a huge cheer and a glow of happiness,” junior runner Matthew Califano said.

“It was crazy. I didn’t think we would make it, I was one of the people not very optimistic about that,” senior runner Alan Moody said. “But it was a super fun experience, I loved running in New Englands.”

When Michael LeVangie took the head coaching job, his first team had five runners. Since then, interest grew, and that number has nearly tripled.

“They do that. The athletes do that,” LeVangie said. “The fact that they created something that’s fun to be around, that’s entertaining, they enjoy being out here. Word spreads.”

Rachel Bjerke was one of the original five. After running track in eighth grade, she wanted to try longer distance when she entered high school. The small team atmosphere was something she noticed at first, but ultimately, that’s what drew her in.

“It was a little bit intimidating because we have a lot of really good runners, even though we had a small group,” Bjerke said. “But I really like the tight-knit community that we built, just within the five of us.”

Being outnumbered can be intimidating at times. But in a high school with under 70 kids, on a team with just over a dozen, there’s a special kind of bond that can’t quite be quantified.

“Stepping up to the line, everyone there is your friend. Last year at state, it felt like everyone was supporting us in our goal to reach New Englands,” Moody said. “The whole community throughout the state is really great. School size doesn’t seem like something that matters as much.”

“Every day, an individual or us as a team, or somebody in town has an issue. They’ve done a really great job of looking at those issues as they come before them, analyzing what they are, and finding a way to move forward and succeed, whether it’s in the classroom or on the course,” LeVangie said. “That’s kind of what they’re about.”

As LeVangie’s original members embark on their senior seasons, the culture they helped build lives on.

“I didn’t know if it would come this far from freshman year, and I’m looking to have a good last season, last races.” Bjerke said. “Kind of sad, but it was a really good experience and I’m really happy that I did it.”

“I hope that despite the obstacles that are going to come this year, we can perform if not at the same level, then an even higher level,” Califano said.

