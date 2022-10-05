Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting

Denroy Dasent
Denroy Dasent(Courtesy: South Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night.

Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.

Dasent has a lengthy criminal history and is the prime suspect in another shooting incident in Burlington’s City Hall Park earlier this year, where no one was hit.

Dasent was already charged in the Burlington murder case.

He will be in court Thursday morning to face the South Burlington murder charges.

Billings’ family released a statement thanking police for their hard work. It went on to say: “Brian was a gentle, funny, kind man with a great sense of humor, who never hesitated to help a family member, friend, or even a stranger in need. He was an amazing dad, spouse, brother and son.”

