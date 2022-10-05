Do more IRS agents mean you’re getting audited?

By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Oct. 5, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes nearly $80 million for the IRS over the next 10 years, which means more agents will be hired. Does that mean more audits for you and me?

Mark Scriber, a financial adviser with oXYGen Financial Boston, says generally no.

The focus is really on large corporations and people who make $400,000 or more a year.

But people who make money on the side and don’t claim that on their taxes may get looked at.

“So the new the new thing, you know, for folks who have invested in cryptocurrency is they’re using the PayPal for a side hustle. That’s one of the areas that the IRS is really focusing on right now, that that is one of the red flags. If you’re you know, you’re making money on eBay and your side hustle, but you’re not declaring it,” said Scribner.

Scriber says the IRS is getting attention now because of the massive deficit.

He says the Treasury is projecting about $186 billion in the next couple of years through increased audits.

