FASFA applications open now

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Applications for federal student aid are open now.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FASFA form for the 2023-2024 school year is available online.

FASFA is used by schools to determine a college student’s eligibility for financial aid, grants, loans, and work study to help cover tuition costs.

The online application is free to complete and takes most people up to an hour.

To be eligible for next school year, the FASFA must be submitted by June 30, 2023.

