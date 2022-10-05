‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game...
Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer.

The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.

Authorities have detected high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine.

PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment.

The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.

