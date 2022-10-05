Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson returns to Florida home after fleeing Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WCAX) - Our friend and former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson is back home in Cape Coral, Florida.

Judy, her husband and their dogs had to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, driving as far as they could as the storm approached.

When they managed to get back home, they were relieved to find their house suffered only minor damage. A toppled tree broke a pool enclosure and there’s roof damage.

They’re still without power and internet, and even cell service is come and go, but Judy says that’s nothing and they know they are lucky.

“We are the lucky ones, that’s just a pain in the neck, we can stay in our house,” Judy said. “You realize just how lucky you were, hardly run the other way and you could’ve lost everything that you love, so we feel blessed and we feel like we have absolutely nothing to complain about... we are lucky.”

Judy said the scope of the damage they’ve seen around them is just devastating.

