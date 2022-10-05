Longtime Lebanon fire chief calling it a career

Chief Chris Christopoulos
Chief Chris Christopoulos(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A well-known fire chief in the Upper Valley is stepping down after a 40-year career.

For the last 20 years, Chief Chris Christopoulos has been with the Lebanon Fire Department.

During that time, he’s responded to dangerous events like a hotel explosion, a church inferno and significant flooding. But he says he’s also proud of initiatives he helped create, like the department’s mobile integrated health care program.

Public safety runs in the family.

“My father was a public servant, he was a state trooper in Connecticut. So, it kind of gave me an opportunity, not necessarily to follow his footsteps in law enforcement but certainly in public safety and it’s been a great ride. It’s a little bittersweet to be going out because it is all I’ve done for the last 40 years,” Christopoulos said.

The chief’s last day at the firehouse will be Oct. 28. He’s moving to Florida to take a new fire safety position in the private sector.

His replacement in Lebanon has not yet been named.

