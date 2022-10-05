Missing Vermont man’s truck believed found submerged in river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.

Vermont State Police say divers with a group called Adventures With Purpose located a pickup truck submerged in the Winooski River in Waterbury.

They believe it belonged to Donald Messier, who disappeared in 2006.

The group notified state police and investigators are now at the scene in Duxbury near the river. They say the scene is active and the investigation is in its earliest stages.

Messier, 34, of Waterbury, was reported missing by family members on Oct. 18, 2006. He was last seen three days before that at a party in Waitsfield.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

