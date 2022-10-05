Missing Vermont man’s truck believed found submerged in river

Donald Messier-File photo
Donald Messier-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a truck they believe was owned by a Vermont man who went missing in 2006.

Vermont State Police say divers with a group called Adventures With Purpose located a pickup truck submerged in the Winooski River in Waterbury.

They believe it belonged to Donald Messier, who disappeared in 2006.

The group notified state police and investigators are now at the scene in Duxbury near the river. They say the scene is active and the investigation is in its earliest stages.

Messier, 34, of Waterbury, was reported missing by family members on Oct. 18, 2006. He was last seen three days before that at a party in Waitsfield.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It...
Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

Latest News

The Inflation Reduction Act includes nearly $80 billion for the IRS over the next 10 years,...
Do more IRS agents mean you’re getting audited?
Applications for federal student aid are open now.
FAFSA applications open now
Faculty members at the Vermont College of Fine Arts are sharply divided over the future of...
Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty divided over campus future
vcfa
Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty divided over campus future