Penny Cluse to close for good

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A popular spot in downtown Burlington is closing their doors for good.

The café and lunch spot, Penny Cluse, announced they are closing after serving Vermonters for 25 years.

They opened in 1998 at the intersection of Cherry Street and South Winooski Avenue. We spoke with the owner, Charles Reeves, who says now is a good time to step back but appreciates the regulars who have come in over their years and employees, who have grown up working there.

“We made the decision that it’s time to go out on a high note, time to do other things, and we really appreciate having been here and it’s totally amazing” says Reeves.

Reeves plans to officially close between Thanksgiving and Christmas -- but no official word on an exact date.

