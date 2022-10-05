Proctor Maple Research Center celebrate 75 with congressional recognition

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - The Proctor Maple Research Center is celebrating 75 years with congressional recognition.

According to the University of Vermont, the center was entered in the Congressional Record with a Senate message written by Patrick Leahy.

Senator Leahy says the center has provided quote “invaluable support to the maple industry.”

The research center was opened in 1947 as a way to create and study maple syrup.

Since then, thousands of taps have been set and the center partners with Vermont’s producers on best practices.

