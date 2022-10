RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bank in Rutland was robbed on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the TD Bank in Rutland late Wednesday morning.

The robber told a clerk he had a gun but never showed one.

He got cash and took off.

Rutland Police say he’s a white man with dark hair and he was wearing a Reebok sweatshirt.

No one was injured.

