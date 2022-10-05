Second moose hit on I-91 in a week

NEWTON, Vt. (WCAX) -For the second time in a week, a moose is hit on I-91 in Vermont.

Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the interstate in Newbury.

We’re told the driver of a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van crashed into a moose. No children were in the van at the time.

The drive was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the front of the van has substantial damage.

It’s unclear how the moose is doing.

