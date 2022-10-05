Security concerns postpone free concert in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free concert in Burlington’s City Hall Park has been canceled just days before artists were expected to hit the stage.

Folks at Burlington City Arts say because of the overwhelming interest in the free show, the city made the move to postpone it because of security concerns.

The show that was scheduled for Friday night was set to feature only artists with Vermont ties, including the headliners North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors.

They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.

City Hall Park and the downtown have seen a spate of violence including recent shootings and murders.

Doreen Kraft of Burlington City Arts says with popular artists and no fencing around the park, they decided to call off the show.

“This is going to be a wonderful event-- it would have been a wonderful event but without the ability to secure the safety of the audience and the performers, we really feel that we gotta postpone it and work on finding another venue for this,” Kraft said.

Kelly Butts Spirito-- also known as Love, Kelly-- was putting on the event. He says he’s heartbroken by the city’s decision and says they had security lined up.

As for what’s next, Kelly says they are working hard with BCA to put the show on in a new location. A date is not yet set.

