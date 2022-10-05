Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness

Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.
Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief.

More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans.

The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct federal loans which are eligible for relief.

But last week, the Biden administration changed program rules, saying FFEL loans are not eligible for relief unless they started their application before the announcement.

“Many of them feel the floor has been pulled from beneath them. They are being told, well, if you didn’t follow through quickly even though we told you you had until the end of next year, you are no longer eligible,” said Scott Giles of the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

The application for student loan relief is slated to launch this month.

Meanwhile, if you work in federal, state or local government, all of your loans could be erased under public service loan forgiveness. A waiver making it easier to apply expires at the end of October. Click here for more information.

Related Stories:

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It...
Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose
Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

Latest News

Judy Simpson
Former WCAX News Anchor Judy Simpson returns to Florida home after fleeing Ian
The Vermont State Colleges System has wrapped up negotiations with its three bargaining units....
Vermont State Colleges System wraps up contract negotiations
Ali House has resigned from the Burlington City Council. - File photo
Ali House resigns from Burlington City Council
The town of Middlebury is early in the planning phases for maintenance to its wastewater system.
Middlebury planning upgrades to wastewater system