A truffle treat with a ‘Star Trek’ twist

These tasty truffles have just a few ingredients and are incredibly easy to make, and you might even say they're kind of out of this world!

The Rigelian Truffles are from “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Author Chelsey Monroe-Cassel showed our Cat Viglienzoni how to make them. Watch the video to see.

RIGELIAN TRUFFLES:

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 10 minutes

Chilling: 2 hours

Makes: about 2 dozen small truffles

Pairs well with: ice-cold milk, a bouquet of exotic flowers

Diplomatic plating: Dust the serving plate with the same powder you roll some of the truffles in for a more dramatic presentation, or place them in a small tin or box for gifting.

INGREDIENTS:

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing of hands during rolling if mixture gets too sticky

⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Rolling mixture, such as cinnamon, espresso powder, cinnamon sugar, cocoa, dried fruit powder, sprinkles, chopped nuts, etc.

1. In a small saucepan, combine the condensed milk and butter. Cook over medium-low heat until the butter has completely melted, then stir in the cocoa powder. Continue to cook until the mixture has noticeably thickened and has started to pull away from the sides of the pan, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and transfer to a large plate. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

2. When you are ready to finish the truffles, set out several small bowls with your desired rolling mixture. Using a spoon, scoop out about a tablespoon of the chilled mixture and quickly roll into a ball between your hands, greasing your hands with extra butter if needed. Roll in the rolling mixture and set aside. Continue until the mixture is used up. In warmer weather, the finished truffles may benefit from additional chilling to help them hold their shape.

