Vermont College of Fine Arts faculty divided over campus future

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty members at the Vermont College of Fine Arts are sharply divided over the future of their campus.

In June, VCFA President Leslie Ward announced the school’s summer residencies would be held at Colorado College instead of at the campus in Montpelier.

Ward said the school couldn’t afford to spend more than $1 million a year on 10 buildings that sit empty for at least nine months a year. She and the school’s board of trustees want to sell or lease some of the property.

We told you some faculty members are expressing no confidence in Ward, accusing her of a lack of transparency and not engaging in collective decision-making.

Now, other faculty members are expressing full confidence in Ward, saying that given the school’s finances and infrastructure issues, Ward and the board are fulfilling their obligation to lead.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

