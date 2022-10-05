Vermont College of Fine Arts president under fire with faculty

The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer...
The Vermont College of Fine Arts is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer residencies.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Faculty at the Vermont College of Fine Arts express no confidence in the school’s president.

In June president Leslie Ward announced the school’s summer residencies will be held at Colorado college -- instead of the school’s Montpelier campus.

Ward told Channel Three the school couldn’t afford to spend more than a million dollars a year on ten buildings that sit empty for 9 to 10 months a year.

She wanted to sell or lease some of the Montpelier campus. Now some faculty are accusing ward of a lack of transparency -- and not engaging in collective decision making.

They also submitted a formal complaint with the New England Commission of higher education.

