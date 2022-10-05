Vermont school PCB testing program off to rocky start

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing.

Alison Novak from Seven Days found that’s because they can’t yet tap into a pot of money set aside for things like this. She told our Darren Perron about what she uncovered. Watch the video to see their full conversation

Click here to read Alison Novak’s article in Seven Days.

