Vermont State Colleges System wraps up contract negotiations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Colleges System has wrapped up negotiations with its three bargaining units.

The bargaining units represent administrative, maintenance and faculty staff across the colleges.

The agreements differ depending on position, but college leaders say there were pay bumps across the board, and that the new contracts are aimed at recruitment and retention.

The new contracts need to be approved by the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees at the end of the month.

