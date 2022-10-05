With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned.

Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.

“Hopefully, everyone will be able to be served in the transitional housing program or general assistance program, especially in the cold winter months,” said Sean Brown, the commissioner of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Federal funds have stopped coming in for Vermont’s transitional housing program. Brown says more than $100 million has already gone into it.

“We did close the transitional housing program to new applicants on October 1st. We’re serving over 1,500 households in that program currently,” Brown said.

Michael John Reil was living at the Travelodge on Shelburne Road for some time. He received a notice he would not be renewed after Oct. 1.

Like others in the program who have termed out or were removed for various reasons, the future is uncertain.

“I’m hoping I can get another hotel, you know, or be outside until I can find one,” Reil said.

Grey Barreda is also trying to figure out what’s next after being terminated by Travelodge this month.

He says he demanded better living conditions which somehow intimidated owners.

Although a Travelodge employee refuted that saying his partner assaulted a fellow guest.

“We’re supposed to basically hide in our rooms and any community behavior is seen as threatening,” Barreda said.

Funding for the transitional housing program is expected to run out in March. As for what comes next?

“We are working on some proposals and initiatives that we hope to work with the Legislature on in this upcoming session,” Brown said.

Brown says the number of hotels participating in the program has fluctuated over time. Some have dropped out due to difficulties with tenants, and others have seen more opportunities focusing on tourism.

