BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our great Fall foliage weather continues for another day on Thursday before some big changes on the way for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday morning with a few clouds moving into our region from west to east during the afternoon hours. It will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Thursday night with rain showers developing from west to east by morning. Showers will come and go throughout the day with a frontal passage in the afternoon. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s before turning colder by late in the day.

It will be a chilly weekend with temperatures running well below normal. We’ll clear out the clouds on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be feeling cold with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Plan on a few more clouds for Sunday and temperatures just a few degrees warmer. Most spots by the afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s.

Below normal temperatures will continue into the middle of the work week. Dry skies will be back through Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only get a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

