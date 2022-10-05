Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our great Fall foliage weather continues for another day on Thursday before some big changes on the way for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday morning with a few clouds moving into our region from west to east during the afternoon hours. It will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Thursday night with rain showers developing from west to east by morning. Showers will come and go throughout the day with a frontal passage in the afternoon. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s before turning colder by late in the day.

It will be a chilly weekend with temperatures running well below normal. We’ll clear out the clouds on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be feeling cold with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Plan on a few more clouds for Sunday and temperatures just a few degrees warmer. Most spots by the afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s.

Below normal temperatures will continue into the middle of the work week. Dry skies will be back through Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only get a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It...
Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose
Denroy Dasent
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires'...
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
Police searching for a murder weapon pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon.
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
jess
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Jess has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast